Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1842
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1842 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1617 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search