Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Heller 1842 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Heller 1842 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1842 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1617 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Hesse-Cassel Heller 1842 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1842 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1842 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1842 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

