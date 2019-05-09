Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

4 Heller 1831 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 4 Heller 1831 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 4 Heller 1831 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,84 - 7,59 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 4 Heller
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1831 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1831 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Heller 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1831 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins 4 Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search