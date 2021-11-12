Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

4 Heller 1830 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 4 Heller 1830 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 4 Heller 1830 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,84 - 7,59 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 4 Heller
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1830 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2571 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1830 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1830 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2008
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1830 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2008
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price

For the sale of 4 Heller 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

