4 Heller 1830 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,84 - 7,59 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 4 Heller
- Year 1830
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1830 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2571 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
