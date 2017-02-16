Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

4 Heller 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 4 Heller 1828 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 4 Heller 1828 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,84 - 7,59 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 4 Heller
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1828 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1828 at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 155 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1828 at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1828 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Heller 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

