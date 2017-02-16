Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
4 Heller 1828 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,84 - 7,59 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 4 Heller
- Year 1828
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1828 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 155 RUB
