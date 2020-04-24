Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

4 Heller 1827 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 4 Heller 1827 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 4 Heller 1827 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,84 - 7,59 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 4 Heller
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1827 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1827 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1827 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1827 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Heller 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

