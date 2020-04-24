Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
4 Heller 1827 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,84 - 7,59 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 4 Heller
- Year 1827
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1827 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint
