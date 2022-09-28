Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

4 Heller 1826 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 4 Heller 1826 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 4 Heller 1826 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,84 - 7,59 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 4 Heller
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1826 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1826 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1826 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Heller 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

