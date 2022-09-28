4 Heller 1826 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1826 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)