Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
4 Heller 1824 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,84 - 7,59 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 4 Heller
- Year 1824
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1824 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
