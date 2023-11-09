Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
4 Heller 1821 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1821 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint
For the sale of 4 Heller 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
