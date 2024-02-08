3 Heller 1846 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1846 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1080 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place June 24, 2017.

Сondition XF (2) No grade (7)