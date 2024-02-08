Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
3 Heller 1846 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1846 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1080 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place June 24, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Heller 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
