Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1846 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 3 Heller 1846 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 3 Heller 1846 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1846 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1080 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place June 24, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1846 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1846 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1846 at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1846 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1846 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1846 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1846 at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1846 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1846 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

