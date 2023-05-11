Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1845 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 3 Heller 1845 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 3 Heller 1845 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1845 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 500. Bidding took place May 11, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (9)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1845 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1845 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1845 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1845 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1845 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1845 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1845 at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1845 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1845 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

