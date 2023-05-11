Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
3 Heller 1845 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1845 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 500. Bidding took place May 11, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
For the sale of 3 Heller 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
