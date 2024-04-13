Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
3 Heller 1843 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3242 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 3 Heller 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
