Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1843 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 3 Heller 1843 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 3 Heller 1843 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3242 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (14)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

