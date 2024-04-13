3 Heller 1843 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1843 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3242 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) No grade (15)