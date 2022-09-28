2 Heller 1831 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1831 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1600 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)