Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Heller 1831 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,63 - 3,94 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 2 Heller
- Year 1831
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1831 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1600 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Heller 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search