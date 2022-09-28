Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Heller 1831 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 2 Heller 1831 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 2 Heller 1831 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,63 - 3,94 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 2 Heller
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1831 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1600 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1831 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1831 at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1831 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Heller 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1831 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins 2 Heller Numismatic auctions
