Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Heller 1843 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 2 Heller 1843 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 2 Heller 1843 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,94 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 2 Heller
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Heller 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

