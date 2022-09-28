Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Heller 1843 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,94 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 2 Heller
- Year 1843
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Heller 1843 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Heller 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
