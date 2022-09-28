Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/4 Kreuzer 1827 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,66 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1827
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Hanau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1827 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2569 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
