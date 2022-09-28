1/4 Kreuzer 1827 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1827 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2569 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition AU (5) VF (1) No grade (1)