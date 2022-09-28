Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/4 Kreuzer 1827 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1827 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1827 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,66 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1827 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2569 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1827 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

