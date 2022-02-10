Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/2 Kreuzer 1834 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,58 - 3,37 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 861 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1834 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search