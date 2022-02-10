Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/2 Kreuzer 1834 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,58 - 3,37 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Hanau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 861 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
