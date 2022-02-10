1/2 Kreuzer 1834 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 861 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (6) XF (1) No grade (1)