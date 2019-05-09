Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/2 Kreuzer 1829 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,58 - 3,37 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Hanau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2267 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 8, 2019.
