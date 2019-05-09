Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/2 Kreuzer 1829 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,58 - 3,37 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2267 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 8, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

