1/2 Kreuzer 1829 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2267 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 8, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1)