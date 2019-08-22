1/2 Kreuzer 1827 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1827 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place August 22, 2019.

Сondition No grade (2)