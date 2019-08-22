Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/2 Kreuzer 1827 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,58 - 3,37 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1827
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Hanau
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1827 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place August 22, 2019.
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
