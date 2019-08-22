Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/2 Kreuzer 1827 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1827 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1827 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,58 - 3,37 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1827 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place August 22, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (2)
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

