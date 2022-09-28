Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/2 Kreuzer 1824 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,58 - 3,37 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1824
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Hanau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2568 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search