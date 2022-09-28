Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/2 Kreuzer 1824 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,58 - 3,37 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2568 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1824 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
