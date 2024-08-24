Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/2 Kreuzer 1804 F (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 F - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 F - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,58 - 3,37 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search