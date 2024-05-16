1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company". This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4011 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition AU (6) XF (4)