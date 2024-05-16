Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,67 - 1,69 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/2 Ducat
  • Year no date (1835)
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company". This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4011 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Leu (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6517 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" at auction Künker - October 30, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Ducat 1835 "To the shareholders of a gold mining company", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1835 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel gold coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/2 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search