Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company" (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 1,67 - 1,69 g
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/2 Ducat
- Year no date (1835)
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Ducat no date (1835) "To the shareholders of a gold mining company". This gold coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4011 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (7)
- Leu (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6517 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Ducat 1835 "To the shareholders of a gold mining company", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search