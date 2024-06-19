Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1820 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse Thaler 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Diameter 34,9 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 836 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1074 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Nomisma Aste - January 31, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Varesi - May 10, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date May 10, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

