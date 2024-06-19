Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1820 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34,9 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1820
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 836 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (11)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1074 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search