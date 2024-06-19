Thaler 1820 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 836 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (24) XF (13) VF (22) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (2)

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (4)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (2)

Künker (11)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (4)

Varesi (1)

WAG (5)

WCN (2)