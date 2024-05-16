Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Thaler 1819 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,27 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
- Diameter 34,9 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1885 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bertolami
Date June 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
