Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Thaler 1819 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse Thaler 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,7025 g
  • Diameter 34,9 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1885 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Bertolami - June 14, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date June 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1819 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

