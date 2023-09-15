Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/2 Thaler 1820 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 11,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2686 oz) 8,355 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1820
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 3651 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
