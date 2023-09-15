Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/2 Thaler 1820 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 11,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2686 oz) 8,355 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 3651 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 8, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - October 30, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

