1/2 Thaler 1820 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2) VF (9) Condition (slab) VF20 (1)