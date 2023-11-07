Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/2 Thaler 1819 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 11,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2686 oz) 8,355 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2053 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.

Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Stephen Album - May 19, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 at auction Busso Peus - July 10, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

