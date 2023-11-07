1/2 Thaler 1819 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2053 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (8) VF (15) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

cgb.fr (1)

DNW (1)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Künker (7)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (3)