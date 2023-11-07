Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/2 Thaler 1819 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 11,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2686 oz) 8,355 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Thaler 1819 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2053 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- cgb.fr (1)
- DNW (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search