Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1807 C (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,69 - 5,85 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

