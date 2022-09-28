1/6 Thaler 1807 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1807 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28212 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1)