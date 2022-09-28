Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1807 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,69 - 5,85 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1807 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28212 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
