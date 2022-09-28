Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1807 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1807 F - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1807 F - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,69 - 5,85 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1807 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28212 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1807 F at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1807 F at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1807 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1807 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1807 F at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1807 F at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1807 F at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1807 F at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1807 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1807 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search