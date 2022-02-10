Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1804 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,69 - 5,85 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1804
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1804 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 2,200. Bidding took place February 10, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search