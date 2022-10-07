Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1803 F "Type 1803-1807" (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,69 - 5,85 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1803
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1803 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search