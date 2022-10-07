1/6 Thaler 1803 F "Type 1803-1807" (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1803 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)