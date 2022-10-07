Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1803 F "Type 1803-1807" (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1803 F "Type 1803-1807" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1803 F "Type 1803-1807" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,69 - 5,85 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1803 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1803 F at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1803 F at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

