1/24 Thaler 1821 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)