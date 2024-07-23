Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/24 Thaler 1821 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,39 - 1,91 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
