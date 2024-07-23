Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/24 Thaler 1821 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1821 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,39 - 1,91 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1821 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1821 at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1821 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search