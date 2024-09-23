1/24 Thaler 1820 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition AU (1)