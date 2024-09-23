Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/24 Thaler 1820 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,39 - 1,91 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1820 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1820 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

