Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/24 Thaler 1816 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,39 - 1,91 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1816 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 12. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1816 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1816 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search