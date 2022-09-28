Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/24 Thaler 1815 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,39 - 1,91 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1815 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1589 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1815 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

