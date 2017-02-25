1/24 Thaler 1814 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1821 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)