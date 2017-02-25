Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/24 Thaler 1814 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,39 - 1,91 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1821 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1814 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1814 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

