Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/24 Thaler 1807 C (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1807 C - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1807 C - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,39 - 1,91 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 827 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1807 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search