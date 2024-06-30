Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/24 Thaler 1807 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,39 - 1,91 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1588 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search