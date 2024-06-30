1/24 Thaler 1807 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1588 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

