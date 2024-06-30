Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/24 Thaler 1807 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1807 F - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1807 F - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,39 - 1,91 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1588 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1807 F at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

