1/24 Thaler 1805 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1805 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1)