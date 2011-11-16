Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/24 Thaler 1805 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,39 - 1,91 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1805
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1805 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search