Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/24 Thaler 1805 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1805 F - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1805 F - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,39 - 1,91 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1805 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/24 Thaler 1805 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
