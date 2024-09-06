Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/24 Thaler 1803 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,39 - 1,91 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1803
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
