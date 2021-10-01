Pattern Thaler 1813 K. Edge "EIN CONVENTIONSTHALER" (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Pattern Thaler 1813 with mark K. Edge "EIN CONVENTIONSTHALER". This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5793 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition XF (1)