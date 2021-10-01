Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Pattern Thaler 1813 K. Edge "EIN CONVENTIONSTHALER" (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Variety: Edge "EIN CONVENTIONSTHALER"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 27,8 g
- Pure silver (0,6703 oz) 20,85 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Pattern Thaler 1813 with mark K. Edge "EIN CONVENTIONSTHALER". This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5793 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
