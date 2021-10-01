Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Pattern Thaler 1813 K. Edge "EIN CONVENTIONSTHALER" (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Variety: Edge "EIN CONVENTIONSTHALER"

Obverse Pattern Thaler 1813 K Edge "EIN CONVENTIONSTHALER" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse Pattern Thaler 1813 K Edge "EIN CONVENTIONSTHALER" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 27,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,6703 oz) 20,85 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Pattern Thaler 1813 with mark K. Edge "EIN CONVENTIONSTHALER". This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5793 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
