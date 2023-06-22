Pattern Thaler 1813 K. Plain edge. Restrike (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Pattern Thaler 1813 with mark K. Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition AU (14) XF (10) VF (5) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Katz (1)

Künker (10)

Möller (1)

WAG (3)