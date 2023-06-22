Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Pattern Thaler 1813 K. Plain edge. Restrike (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Variety: Plain edge. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Thaler 1813 K Plain edge Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse Pattern Thaler 1813 K Plain edge Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 27,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,6703 oz) 20,85 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Pattern Thaler 1813 with mark K. Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3517 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3197 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 30, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel Thaler 1813 K (Pattern) at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

