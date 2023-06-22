Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Pattern Thaler 1813 K. Plain edge. Restrike (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Variety: Plain edge. Restrike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 27,8 g
- Pure silver (0,6703 oz) 20,85 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Pattern Thaler 1813 with mark K. Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (10)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3517 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search