Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1820 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1820 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 5 Thaler 1820 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,66 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,994 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1820 . This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3521 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
34757 $
Price in auction currency 31000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1820 at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
