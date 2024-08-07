Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1819 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1819 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 5 Thaler 1819 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,66 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,994 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1819 . This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1154 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • UBS (1)
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
12623 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1819 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
5058 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1819 at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

