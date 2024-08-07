5 Thaler 1819 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1819 . This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1154 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2)