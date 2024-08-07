Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
5 Thaler 1817 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,66 g
- Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,994 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1817 . This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4955 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5278 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
23692 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
