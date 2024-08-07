Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1815 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1815 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 5 Thaler 1815 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,66 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,994 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1815 . This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4954 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1815 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
7371 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1815 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1815 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel gold coins Hesse-Cassel coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search