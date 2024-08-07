Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
5 Thaler 1814 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,66 g
- Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,994 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1814 . This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4288 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.
Сondition
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
7819 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
4805 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
