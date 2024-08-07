Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1814 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1814 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 5 Thaler 1814 - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,66 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,994 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1814 . This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4288 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1814 at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
7819 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1814 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
4805 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1814 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1814 at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

