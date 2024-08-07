Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1806 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1806 F - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 5 Thaler 1806 F - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1806 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1387 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (2)
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1806 F at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
21873 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1806 F at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
12333 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1806 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1806 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel gold coins Hesse-Cassel coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search