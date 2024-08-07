5 Thaler 1806 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1806 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1387 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2019.

Сondition XF (3)