Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
5 Thaler 1806 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1806 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1387 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2019.
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
21873 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
12333 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
