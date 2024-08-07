5 Thaler 1805 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1805 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8153 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition AU (3) VF (2)