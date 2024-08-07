Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
5 Thaler 1805 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1805
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1805 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8153 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (4)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5786 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
