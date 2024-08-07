Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1805 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1805 F - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 5 Thaler 1805 F - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1805 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8153 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (4)
  • UBS (1)
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1805 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5786 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1805 F at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1805 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1805 F at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1805 F at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price

Search