Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

5 Thaler 1803 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1803 F - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 5 Thaler 1803 F - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1803 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4950 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1803 F at auction Künker - October 30, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
12937 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1803 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
21495 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1803 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1803 F at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1803 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1803 F at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

