Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
5 Thaler 1803 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1803
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 5 Thaler 1803 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4950 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
12937 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
21495 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
