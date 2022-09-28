Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1819 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse Heller 1819 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse Heller 1819 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1819 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1819 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1819 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel copper coins Hesse-Cassel coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search