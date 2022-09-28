Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1819 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1819
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1819 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
