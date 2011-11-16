Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1806 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse Heller 1806 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse Heller 1806 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1806 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 826 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1806 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

