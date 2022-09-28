Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1805 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse Heller 1805 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse Heller 1805 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1805 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1592 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Hesse-Cassel Heller 1805 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
